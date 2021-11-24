Funimation Reveals Its List of Top Anime in 2021

Funimation has become the home of all things anime in the United States and far beyond. The licensor has some of the medium’s biggest titles to ever go live from Dragon Ball to One Piece and more. As the year nears its close, fans are heading to Funimation to binge some of this year’s best shows, and now the service has come up with its list of best 2021 titles.

So if you are looking to binge some good anime this holiday season, get ready. Funimation has a big list this year, and it features some new and returning favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Funimation has tons of exclusive titles under its watch, and many of them ended up becoming hits in 2021. Ranking of Kings, Vivi – Fluorite Eye’s Song, The Heike Story, Moriarty the Patriot – Part 2, SK8 the Infinity, and others made the cut this year. In fact, it seems SK8 the Infinity drummed up the most buzz of these exclusive titles in 2021. If you want to know more about the action series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing-a dangerous, top-secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called “S.” When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where “S” is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!”

Beyond the service’s exclusive titles, some familiar series landed on the best list. Sonny Boy, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Fruits Basket, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Megalobox, and more made the cut. Each of these series put out new seasons in 2021. Black Clover ranked high on this year’s list as the annual shonen ended back in March to rave reviews, and there is hope yet for its return. If you haven’t checked out the hit show, Black Clover can be watched in its entirety through Funimation, and its official synopsis can be found below if you need more info:

“It’s been six months since Asta, Yuno, and the rest of the Magic Knights have started training to defeat devils and the Dark Triad from the Spade Kingdom, composed of three powerful, possessed mages who rule their nation by fear. Will a major conflict finally reveal Asta and Yuno’s mysterious origins?”

Of course, you will need a subscription through Funimation to watch these titles, and the membership is definitely worth putting on your wishlist this holiday season. So if you need more details on the subscription tiers, you can find them through Funimation.

What do you think of this big list from Funimation? Have you checked out all of these shows already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.