Dragon Ball Z and Other Anime to Launch Exclusive Blu-ray Sets

Physical media definitely has some competition when it comes to the world of streaming, with the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and more taking the opportunity to dive into the medium of anime, but that hasn’t stopped producers from creating box-sets that compile some of the biggest television series in the genre. Funimation has long been one of the biggest companies responsible for bringing anime to North America and these upcoming blu-ray sets which will arrive next year run the gamut of popular franchises that have taken the anime world by storm.
In a recent press release, Funimation revealed that the following box sets will arrive in February of next year:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- By The Grace of Gods – Season 1 – Limited Edition Blu-Ray/DVD
- Attack On Titan Final Season – Part 1 – Limited Edition Blu-Ray/DVD
- Adachi and Shimamura – The Complete Season Blu-Ray
- Attack On Titan Final Season – Part 1 – Blu-Ray/DVD
- By The Grace of Gods – Season 1 – Blu-Ray/DVD
- Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU – Season 1 Part 2 Blu-Ray
- Josee, the Tiger and the Fish – Blu-Ray/DVD
- King’s Raid: Successors of the Will – Part 1 Blu-Ray
- Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table Blu-Ray
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle – The Complete Season Blu-Ray
- Talentless Nana – The Complete Season Blu-Ray
- Dr. Stone – Season 1 – Steelbook Blu-Ray
- Berserk (2016) – The Complete Series – Essentials Blu-Ray
- Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 1-3 Blu-Ray
- Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 4-6 Blu-Ray
- Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 7-9 Blu-Ray
- Katana Maidens – Toji No Miko – The Complete Series – Essentials Blu-Ray
- My Hero Academia – Season 4 Complete Blu-Ray
In 2020, many fans were blown away when it was announced that Sony, the parent company of Funimation, would be acquiring Crunchyroll, bringing the two former competitors together under one umbrella. While neither company has changed too much with regards to the merger, we’ll be keeping a close eye on any future developments when it comes to the two companies that have become synonymous with anime.
Which of these box sets would you think of picking up this holiday season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime on physical media.