Dragon Ball Z and Other Anime to Launch Exclusive Blu-ray Sets

Physical media definitely has some competition when it comes to the world of streaming, with the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and more taking the opportunity to dive into the medium of anime, but that hasn’t stopped producers from creating box-sets that compile some of the biggest television series in the genre. Funimation has long been one of the biggest companies responsible for bringing anime to North America and these upcoming blu-ray sets which will arrive next year run the gamut of popular franchises that have taken the anime world by storm.

In a recent press release, Funimation revealed that the following box sets will arrive in February of next year:

By The Grace of Gods – Season 1 – Limited Edition Blu-Ray/DVD

Attack On Titan Final Season – Part 1 – Limited Edition Blu-Ray/DVD

Adachi and Shimamura – The Complete Season Blu-Ray

Attack On Titan Final Season – Part 1 – Blu-Ray/DVD

By The Grace of Gods – Season 1 – Blu-Ray/DVD

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU – Season 1 Part 2 Blu-Ray

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish – Blu-Ray/DVD

King’s Raid: Successors of the Will – Part 1 Blu-Ray

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table Blu-Ray

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle – The Complete Season Blu-Ray

Talentless Nana – The Complete Season Blu-Ray

Dr. Stone – Season 1 – Steelbook Blu-Ray

Berserk (2016) – The Complete Series – Essentials Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 1-3 Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 4-6 Blu-Ray

Dragon Ball Z – Seasons 7-9 Blu-Ray

Katana Maidens – Toji No Miko – The Complete Series – Essentials Blu-Ray

My Hero Academia – Season 4 Complete Blu-Ray

In 2020, many fans were blown away when it was announced that Sony, the parent company of Funimation, would be acquiring Crunchyroll, bringing the two former competitors together under one umbrella. While neither company has changed too much with regards to the merger, we’ll be keeping a close eye on any future developments when it comes to the two companies that have become synonymous with anime.

