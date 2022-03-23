New Anime Poll Ranks the Manga Fans Want Adaptations of ASAP

The anime industry has been around for decades, and it feels bigger than ever these days. As licenses and sales continue to boom globally, all eyes are on what’s coming next for the medium. As old hits end, new shows must come around to carry on the fandom. And thanks to a recent poll, fans have an idea of what anime series will be green-lit next in Japan.

The reveal went live over on social media just days ahead of Anime Japan. It was there the event told fans a random poll was taken of participants and attendees. They were all asked which manga or light novels needed an anime ASAP, and the results can be found below:

Senpai wa Otokonoko by Pom



Who Made Me a Princess – Spoon and Plutus



Nito and Tazuka’s Daily Life – Toshio Sato



Magu-chan: God of Destruction – Kei Kamiki



Oshi no Ko – Aka Akasaka and Tokoyari Mengo



Solo Leveling – DUBU, Chugong, h-goon



Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! – Yuu Toyota



The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You – Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa



Wind Breaker – Satoru Nii



Kaiju No. 8 – Naoya Matsumoto



The top-voted pick is none other than Senpai wa Otokonoko, and its victory shouldn’t be too surprising. The coming-of-age series tackles themes involving sexuality and gender with surprising complexity. After all, the manga follows a young man who feels best when dressing like a woman. Makoto Hanaoka ends up making friends with Saki Aoi, a bisexual classmate who falls for the boy believing he is a girl. And as their feelings for one another bloom, a love triangle forms when Makoto’s childhood friend Ryuji Taiga reappears.

As for the other picks, they are all top-tier reads and include everything from Korean manhwa to shonen brawlers and monster mashers. Only time will tell if these hot series get their own anime adaptations. But given how big the medium has become, it is safe to say these picks are being eyed by studios all around Japan.

What do you think of this big list of series? Do you believe any of these series will be adapted soon…?