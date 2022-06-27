Manga Fans Reveals the Series They'd Recommend to Anyone and Everyone
When it comes to manga, there is a series for everyone and yes, we do mean everyone. The industry is massive, and Japanese creators can explore just about any story they'd like using manga. From rom-coms to thrillers or slice-of-life shorts, every genre under the sun has a manga, and some of them are more popular than others.
As manga continues to grow globally, readership numbers are exploding in kind, and many are looking for recommendations from others. Viz Media stepped in for readers by polling netizens about the series they'd recommend to just about anyone. And as you can see below, manga readers were quick to share some true gems with those who are looking for a new comic to binge on.
Please and Thank You
I will preach this every day.— Lew (@strongest_human) June 20, 2022
And I will beg for it to be more easily accessible to the English speaking community every day as well. https://t.co/ASwcsPG8xs pic.twitter.com/G0JOVsuEGu
Required Reading
Anything from before the year 2000, so folks can see what actually influenced the modern manga they enjoy today. (Like, did you know the creator of Berserk was a big fan of Rose of Versailles? And Go Nagai's manga? Once you learn that, a lot of his choices in Berserk make sense!) https://t.co/gRBtevH9MA— ⚡Bubblegum Midlife Crisis 🧭 (@bunnycartoon) June 20, 2022
It's That Good
Everyone read Kaiju No. 8.— 🌟🌙ʄıŋŋყ ɖ. ɧą۷ơƈ🌙🌟 @ aka🔥Pronouns D. Ace🔥 (@finnykia) June 20, 2022
I am no longer asking. https://t.co/SyXgZHdJtZ pic.twitter.com/DoY1ZMxpEq
An All-Time Favorite
Because it’s actually the greatest manga of all time. https://t.co/tjoIlJj4e5 pic.twitter.com/dVX9QVXlej— Omnibus Collector ➡️ SDCC (@omnicollector) June 20, 2022
Vote for Shojo
Some of my top shoujos https://t.co/n0RcYY6P4W pic.twitter.com/5sB83rOw5f— Shoujosei News & Info 💌 (@ShoujoseiWorld) June 20, 2022
Short But Sweet
One-shot manga that I highly recommend you read 📚 https://t.co/86PTUroAx1 pic.twitter.com/l8Ip1vmNR1— Cort 💖 (@animegeek_36) June 20, 2022
Everything We Need
please this manga is so charming and funny and and deep and everything i've ever wanted in a story. https://t.co/rRrwp56N0w pic.twitter.com/9pJNNh60so— natalie is sleepy (@_goblin_mom) June 20, 2022
Do Yourself a Favor
Witch Hat Atelier, I think everyone should take the time to read it https://t.co/k0unBsghWd pic.twitter.com/fmuB357suj— 🃏 (@fitiako) June 21, 2022
A Total Knockout
Fist of the North Star. I enjoyed reading it as opposed to watching it and I feel it’s the best way to experience the iconic martial arts epic. Beautiful artwork that just conveys things the way animation couldn’t. https://t.co/W1atBq94Z2 pic.twitter.com/s0dxfvaqcC— Vandy Draws Things (@AVartwork) June 20, 2022
Noragami Supremacy
Noragami. It will rip your heart out and leave you thinking a whole lot about life, the role of gods, and why humans feel the need to rely on them. Even when they are nature personified. Should nature adhere to the will of humanity? Or should it keep on as it always has? https://t.co/84OzrjA7AW pic.twitter.com/GNeeZ2mHVz— Nanna (@PeevesV2) June 20, 2022