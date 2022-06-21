My Hero Academia Sales Prove the Manga's Final Act Is a Hit

The final arc of Kohei Horikoshi's epic superhero Shonen series is currently playing out in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, with Deku and his friends at UA Academy facing down the likes of All For One, Shigaraki, and scores of antagonists that make up the League of Villains. While the Shonen franchise has always seen good sales when it comes to its story playing out in Weekly Shonen Jump, it seems that the last storyline of the series is giving Kohei Horikoshi's tale a big bump when it comes to the number of copies sold.

My Hero Academia is set to adapt the story of the War Arc this fall, with the sixth season of the anime set to see Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front face off against both the young heroes of Class 1-A and the professional crime fighters that are working their hardest to hold together Hero Society. With the latest trailer giving fans a hint as to how Studio BONES is set to approach one of the biggest fights of the series to date, it will be interesting to see if the War Arc adaptation is also able to propel sales in a similar fashion as the final arc of the manga series has.

Twitter User Josu_Ke shared a sales chart that shows how My Hero Academia has increased sales since the beginning of the final arc of the superhero Shonen franchise, with Volume 33 becoming the highest-selling volume of the series to date thanks in part to the beginning of the Final Arc:

My Hero Academia

Manga Sales Evolution · Japan



MHA is currectly on what we could say its peak selling point for now, with vol.33 recording a new all-time high.



With season 6 of the anime coming, the series is on a super great state. pic.twitter.com/LeVwoXLcV9 — 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) June 18, 2022

Recently, My Hero Academia released two new OVA specials, one of which saw the students of UA Academy participating in a baseball exhibition while the other further explored the internship that Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki had working under the number one hero Endeavor. With these two specials set to stream around the world later this year, 2022 is a great year for fans of Deku and his friends, though the Final Arc might not see all our heroes escape the battle against All For One and Shigaraki with their lives.

Do you think My Hero Academia's sales will continue to rise as the story of the Final Arc unfolds? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.