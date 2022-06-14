Berserk: Unanswered Questions We Can't Wait To See Answered

Fans of the dark anime franchise for Berserk were thrown for a loop when it was announced earlier this month that the series would continue under writer Kouji Mori and the assistants to Kentaro Miura, following the passing of the creator of the Band of the Hawk last year. With the creative team behind these upcoming chapters confirming that Miura had left detailed notes when it came to how Berserk was meant to end, there are a number of plot points that we're crossing our fingers will be looked at before the series sees its proper finale. The last chapter of Berserk from Kentaro Miura was chapter 354, and while it might not have answered all of the questions that still swirled around Guts and the members of the Band of the Hawk, it felt like an appropriate ending to the series. Coming to an end by seeing the Moonlight Boy reveal himself to be Griffith, the last installment saw Guts and Casca in a fairly good place all things considered. Now, however, fans will be able to see the story of the Band of the Hawk come to an end proper and perhaps reveal some big mysteries that have swirled around the series for decades. What events would you like to see from Berserk's return? Do you think Guts and Griffith will still have a major fight to finish off the dark franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Berserk.

Skull Knight's Past (Photo: GEMBA) Skull Knight is one of the biggest allies to Guts, helping both himself and Casca escape from the Eclipe while also fighting against the Apostles and leading the Black Swordsman to some of his biggest weapons. Throughout the latest chapters of Berserk, it was hinted at that the mysterious armored warrior has an origin somewhat similar to Guts, being plagued by the Godhand and seemingly losing the love of his life as well. prevnext

Who Are The Godhand? (Photo: Dave Rapoza) For quite a while in Berserk, the Godhand have been the biggest force of evil threatening the world, with the four titans adding Griffith to their ranks following his sacrifice of his fellow soldiers within the Band of the Hawk. While for quite some time, it seemed as though these beings might simply be god-like ethereal figures, the brief hint at Skull Knight's origin showed a vastly different roster, with the head of the quartet, Void, still front and center. Were all the Godhand originally human and if so, what sacrifices did they make in the past? prevnext

Can Guts and Casca Get Back Together? (Photo: GEMBA) Casca's mind had been lost for many years following the Eclipse, and it wasn't until fairly recently in Berserk that she was able to return thanks in part to the magic of the Elfhelm and its residents. However, there was still a major roadblock to Casca returning to Guts, even with her mind restored, in that she still associated the Black Swordsman with the horrifying events that took place during the Eclipse. With the two uniting thanks to the Moonlight Boy, perhaps Berserk is setting up something that many didn't expect: a happy ending. prevnext

Will Guts and Griffith Duel to the Death? (Photo: GEMBA) We're not too sure about this one, as following the betrayal of Guts, it seemed that an eventual showdown between the two would end with only one standing, but Griffith's current plan to rule the world effectively has created a union between humans and demons which would not have taken place. Guts had teamed up with Griffith and his right-hand demon, Nosferatu Zodd, to take on a larger threat, meaning that peace can be found given the circumstances. However, there are more than a few fans that have been waiting for quite some time to see Griffith "get his". prevnext

Can The Demons Be Defeated? The demons of Berserk, which entails the Godhand and the Apostles, aren't so much a threat as they are a force of nature, consuming humanity wholesale. They definitely are so powerful that it does not seem as though humanity has a chance of defeating them, even with Guts and his crew making some major strides. What Griffith's alliance might be hinting at is that humanity needs to figure out a way to co-exist with the monsters of their world and carve out a place within the world alongside these nightmares. prevnext

What Is The Deal With The Moonlight Boy? The Moonlight Boy has been appearing in the lives of Guts and Casca for a while, and while his reveal of being Griffith in the final panel of the last chapter of Berserk answered a few questions, there are plenty more that have yet to be revealed. How did the Moonlight Boy come to be? Is he simply a part of Griffith? We would imagine that this question is set to be answered far sooner than the rest on this list but it will clearly be an interesting answer, especially in relation to the former members of the Band of the Hawk. prevnext