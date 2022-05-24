Superman's Hit Manga Is About to Come to Its End

✖

The Man of Tomorrow has been one of the biggest superheroes introduced over the decades via North American comic books, so it's no surprise to see that Superman is one of the first heroes to receive his own manga series. Last year, "Superman Vs. Meshi" hit the manga scene by focusing on the Last Son of Krypton as he visited different restaurants in Japan and partook in some of the food therein. It seems however that Superman's adventure in the world of Japanese eateries is set to come to a close with the manga announcing its finale.

North American comic book characters are slowly but surely receiving stories within the medium of manga, with one of the most popular being Deadpool: Samurai, which sees the Marvel Merc WIth A Mouth battling against villains while also being given the opportunity to team up with none other than My Hero Academia's All Might. On the DC Comics front, the comic company already saw some unique manga stories of its own hit the stands, with one featuring Batman and the Justice League and another focusing on the strange story of the Joker attempting to raise a baby Batman in a strange twist of fate.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the news that "Superman Vs. Meshi" would be coming to an end next month on June 14th, seeing Superman teaming up with Batman to conclude his journey through the world of Japanese food with a new cover being released to celebrate the occasion:

The medium of manga has become a juggernaut of sales in North America, creating some major competition for the likes of Marvel and DC Comics, so it makes sense that these comic companies are telling stories within the medium that originated in Japan. With the COVID-19 pandemic helping to push sales of manga and comic books alike, it doesn't seem as though sales numbers are going to decrease any time soon.

While no new manga has been announced to star Superman to fill the place of this series, we wouldn't be surprised if we see the Man of Steel making a comeback within this medium.

