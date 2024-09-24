A Top Shonen Jump Top Series Is Facing Cancelation Rumors

When it comes to manga, few publications have a lock on the industry like Shonen Jump. The brand has been around for decades now, and Shonen Jump has overseen the release of manga's most popular IPs. From Naruto to Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, the list keeps going. In the past year, Shonen Jump has lost a fair few of its titles, and now a new rumor is circling that suggests another fan-fave manga is on the chopping block.

The situation came to light this week as Undead Unluck put out a new chapter. It was there fans checked in on Fuuko Izumo and Andy as they continue to hunt the UMA with Union. The update was no more intense than usual, but its final word of warning caught fans by surprise. It seems the final battle is coming for Undead Unluck, and the rushed revelation has many worried that the manga is on the clock.

Is Undead Unluck Being Canceled?

When it comes to Shonen Jump cancelations, well – there is no standard formula for handling the affair. A series will sometimes just end with no warning, but mostly, a manga is given at least a few weeks of public lead up. For series like MamaYuyu and even Samurai 8, the editorial team knew the axe was coming, so the series sped up their story. The shift in pacing made fans take notice, and before long, they learned the titles were being canceled. More often than not, a sudden sprint in pacing indicates a manga is facing execution, so Undead Unluck fans are rallying together.

Of course, there is another angle to the ordeal, and that is the end of Undead Unluck has not changed. Many fans expected Union to give its members final quests and individual battles before bowing out; However, it seems the manga will sort everything for Union during Ragnarok. This combination has left some fans surprised, but that may have been Yoshifumi Tozuka's plan all along. The series creator has never spoken about their vision for Undead Unluck's finale, so fans are operating blind at this point.

Still, the abrupt reveal about Undead Unluck entering its final battle has stricken fans. From Japan to America and beyond, social media has been flooded with pleas to save Undead Unluck. Tozuka's series has been in publication since 2020, and while it is not a top-seller for Shonen Jump, it is a solid series. With an anime under thumb, Undead Unluck is starting to find its stride. Now, fans are bracing themselves for a rushed, mid finale should Undead Unluck be facing cancelation. So if you are a fan of the supernatural comedy, show your support for Andy ASAP.

The Next Era of Shonen Jump

With Undead Unluck bracing for its final fight, all eyes are on Shonen Jump and its future. The publication has a number of magazines on hand, and in the past year, some of its top titles have shuttered. Twin Star Exorcists and My Hero Academia recently called it quits. In less than a week, Jujutsu Kaisen will drop its final chapter, and now Undead Unluck is pushing into its last stretch. A ton of upheaval is hitting Shonen Jump, and this period will only usher in a new era of series.

Currently, Shonen Jump is thriving thanks to series like Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch. These titles are just some of the next generation's leaders. With other series like Dandadan and Nue's Exorcist on the rise, Shonen Jump is slowly building a portfolio for its next gen. But when it comes to Undead Unluck, well – fans just want to know what the manga's status is.

What do you think about this latest Shonen Jump rumor? Have you checked out Undead Unluck? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.