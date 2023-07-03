Goblin Slayer 2, Black Butler, and More Are Coming to Crunchyroll

It wouldn't be Anime Expo without a rundown of new licenses. The team at Crunchyroll proved as much today as the site confirmed a slew of titles coming to its service. From sequels to classics, Crunchyroll is bringing some top-tier titles to fans, so we're breaking down all the licenses below.

Not long ago, Crunchyroll confirmed eight new shows are coming to its service. This includes hits like Goblin Slayer season two and even throwback series like Black Butler. These titles are joining the world's largest online anime library as Crunchyroll licenses span the globe. The news also follows recent licensing reveals including Bucchigiri.

If you want the full rundown of Crunchyroll's incoming licenses, you can find each of the titles below with a short synopsis. Of course, new titles will be reserved for Crunchyroll subscribers though the service does have plenty of free anime for netizens to binge.

(Photo: Liden Films)

The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!



The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain: Two years had passed since he left the City of the Dead, and Will was seventeen by count. As a lord, he developed "Torch Port, a river port of light", and gradually the people's activities and smiles returned to "Beast Woods". However, out-of-season flowers bloom profusely, and an abnormality is discovered in the forest. Will and his friends head into the depths of the forest to solve this problem, and receive an ominous prophecy from the king of the forest. "In the Iron Rust Mountains, the 'Fire of Black Calamity' will occur. The fire will spread, or it will burn everything in this land." What is the calamity that sleeps in the ruined dwarven city of Tetsusabi Sanmyaku...!?



GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2: "I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer.



The Kingdoms of Ruin: Witches once blessed the human race with wisdom and peace. But the Redia Empire's "Gear Expansion" brought about a culture of science that far surpassed magic, and witches were viewed as enemies impeding the progress of civilization. Thus began the witch hunts. One human named Adonis, who was raised by a witch named Chloe, swears revenge against the human race that took his beloved mentor from him. What salvation can be found at the end of a bloodbath fueled by utter despair?



I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability: The qualities valued most in the study of magic are bloodline, aptitude, and effort. There was one sorcerer who, despite his deep love for magic, was born a commoner and thus lacked the bloodline and aptitude for it. As he died an unnatural death, he wished he had studied magic more while he had the chance. Then, he was reincarnated as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum and one blessed with a strong magical bloodline. Reborn with all his memories intact, along with the perfect bloodline and immense talent, he was determined to enjoy his new life, using his extraordinary magical abilities to master the study of magic that was beyond his reach in his previous life!



To Be Hero X: In this world, people's beliefs create heroes. The hero that gains the most belief is named Hero X.



Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage: With no written rules, the real world is hard for gamer Tomozaki Fumiya, but he's about to get experience he needs from a seasoned player.



Black Butler: A new season of Black Butler returns in 2024!



What do you make of this latest batch of anime licenses? Will you be tuning into any of these titles? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.