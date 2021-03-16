Black Clover Reveals Two Major Castings

✖

Black Clover is pushing along with its anime as its end draws closer by the day. The show is expected to close before long, but that doesn't mean the series has slowed down a bit. Things are still intense with the Spade Kingdom arc, and fans were just informed of two major castings spurred on by the story.

The update came on the heels of Black Clover's latest episode. This week, the anime welcomed two new voice actors who fans will most certainly recognize. After all, Liebe has secured a voice actor thanks to Nobuhiko Okamoto. And when it comes to Nacht, the devilish villain is being voiced by Hero Shimano.

If you do not know these actors by their name, you will know their previous gigs. Okamoto is a rising voice actor who voices Rin in Blue Exorcist, Bakugo in My Hero Academia, Nishinoya in Haikyuu, Khun in Tower of God, and more. The voice actor has dozens upon dozens of series under his belt including hits like Demon Slayer to boot. His versatile voice promises to make Liebe come to life on screen, so netziens are eager to see how Asta handles his demon now that it has a voice of its own.

As for Shimono, the actor is also known very well for his work in anime. The actor voices Zenitsu in Demon Slayer, Dabi in My Hero Academia, Connie in Attack on Titan, and Hanzo in The Devil Is a Part Timer. Now, Shimono has joined Black Clover as one of its darkest villains, so fans can look forward to the star's take on Nacht.

What do you make of this new casting reveal? Are you loving these final episodes of Black Clover?