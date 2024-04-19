Black Clover May Get a Seasonal Anime After All

Black Clover's anime is currently showing no signs of returning any time soon, but when it does, there's a good chance that it will have a seasonal schedule upon release! Black Clover's anime came to an end a few years ago before the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series officially began, and that meant it left things on a huge cliffhanger. While the anime continued with its first movie outing, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King told an original story that didn't adapt any of the manga's later materials. Which means that the anime could still return for the final arc someday.

It's not like it's that wild of a prospect, either, as the studio that adapted Black Clover, Pierrot, has brought back many of its franchises after years of being dormant. It seems that as the landscape of anime production continues to change, Pierrot has also begun to re-evaluate how they adapt and produce their various franchises as well. If Black Clover's anime returns to Pierrot in the future, then it's likely going to have a seasonal release schedule as seen with the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the future.

(Photo: Netflix)

Will Black Clover's New Anime Be Seasonal?

As revealed in a recent interview with Comic Natalie, Studio Pierrot President Michiyuki Honma revealed that in the wake of the positive response to seasonal releases such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and their own success with the previous releases for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Pierrot is considering more of a seasonal launch schedule for their franchises still in the works. While that doesn't necessarily confirm that Black Clover's anime would be coming back any time soon, it does offer a way it could come back.

Black Clover ended with 171 episodes under its belt through a weekly schedule, and still offered up some great experiences. With not that much left to adapt from Yuki Tabata's manga should it return, a seasonal schedule would be absolutely perfect. Pierrot is already teasing they're looking into seasonal releases for the now in the works Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime return, and thus this model would be perfectly set into place for Black Clover.

If it also means a better working schedule for those at Pierrot as well, then the increased quality of a potential seasonal release without the need for original anime materials to stretch it out would just be the gravy on top.

via Comic Natalie