Black Clover Brings Anti-Magic Noelle to Life in New Art

Black Clover's manga is now in the midst of its final arc as fans hold out hope for the TV anime's proper comeback, and one awesome fan has used the time to imagine a cool what-if with an anti-magic powered Noelle Silva! Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga has been making its way through the intense slate of final fights for the fate of the Clover Kingdom, and there are all sorts of new forms and powers already being demonstrated so far. It might be a while for these fights to get an anime adaptation someday, but fans are taking things into their own hands.

Noelle has gotten stronger since the last time we had seen her in action as well as she has unleashed a powerful new form for the final arc of the series. Black Clover's chapters have yet to show much of this new form in action just yet, but artist @Nevi_HC on Twitter gave this form a cool demonic twist by imagining what Noelle's Leviathan boosted Dragon Form would look like if it were powered by anti-magic like Asta's instead. Check out the cool Black Clover art below:

Black Clover: What's Next for Noelle?

Black Clover's final arc has set Noelle up with her toughest fight yet in a distressing reunion with her mother, Acier, who has been brainwashed and revived with Lucius Zogratis' Paladin powers. It's likely that her new water magic powers will make her a match for her toughest opponent yet, but it would be cool if she somehow was able to use anti-magic as well. It's something that would further tie her to Asta, and help the two develop more of that potential relationship that fans have been wanting to see form since the beginning of the series.

It has yet to be revealed as to whether or not the Black Clover TV anime will return someday, but you can currently check out the current run of episodes now streaming on Crunchyroll. You can also find its debut feature film, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, now streaming on Netflix as it shows off a lot of cool stuff from Noelle, Asta, and many other characters during its run time.

Would you want to see Noelle wielding anti-magic too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Black Clover in the comments!