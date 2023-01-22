Black Clover Reveals Asta's Mastered New Power

Black Clover has been in the midst of a final training arc for Asta as he prepares to return to the fight for the final arc of the series, and the newest chapter has brought him forward with a major step with the reveal of his newly mastered Zetten power! After losing to Lucius Zogratis at the start of the Ultimate Wizard King arc, Asta was sent to Yami Sukehiro's home country in which he was tasked with learning a new kind of ability that would help him fight against the all powerful Zogratis. It's been a tough road for him to this point, naturally.

The final arc of the series had Asta training to use this new Zetten technique mastered by those in the Land of the Sun, and things have been put to the burner as the last few chapters have seen a few of Lucius' Paladins (led by the brainwashed Sister Lily) attacking the country and taking out the powerful members of the Ryuzen Seven so far. But as the newest chapter features Asta returning to the fight with the promise that he's ready to take on this next enemy, thankfully it's confirmed to be the case with the reveal of his own Zetten technique.

Asta's Zetten is invisible

Normally when Asta does an antimagic slash a black line shows up

But when he cut the beast paladin the black wave of antimagic slash was unseen

Truly the strongest counter cause now he release Zetten instinctly without heavy focus to react🔥#BCSpoilers pic.twitter.com/1M7KuxQsas — DarkSukehiro (@DarkSukehiro) January 20, 2023

What is Asta's New Zetten Power?

Zetten had been teased as a technique that was used in different ways by the members of the Ryuzen Seven, and Asta was confirmed to master his technique. Saving Ichika after the previous chapter, he quite literally carves up his own weakness while the other members of the Ryuzen Seven note that Asta has figured out his own version of the technique by finding his "answer." It's here that Asta realized he just needs to get as strong as possible.

Despite all of his doubts when coming across others who are already much stronger like him, this has turned into fuel for his Zetten. Asta's learned that he's been overthinking his fighting style. Just needing to aim for the precise moment a magic spell was cast, Asta's Zetten is then able to carve through it no matter how strong the spell is. It's basically a counter move that Asta can use to take down any magic that's thrown his way.

