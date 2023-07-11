Black Clover Leaves Fans Stunned as Asta's Squad Begins Suicide Run

Black Clover has been working its way through the Judgment Day war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom with its latest chapter, and the newest chapter of the Black Clover manga has left fans stunned as Asta's Black Bulls squad are now taking on their most suicidal attack yet! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga has resulted in some massive deaths from fan favorite characters already as Lucius Zogratis' Paladins have proven to be much stronger than any of the Magic Knights could have expected. Making matters worse is the fact that Asta has yet to make his way to the battlefield.

Black Clover has been setting the stage for Asta to make his comeback, but it's going to be through a difficult ritual in which the Black Bulls need to pull off by any means necessary. As the Damnatio Kira Paladin began his attack on the Witches Forest with the intent of putting a stop to this ritual in the previous chapter, the Black Bulls have stepped up to try and stop him so that Asta can make his way over through the Door of Fate. But by the end of the latest chapter, it's clear that not all of the Black Bulls will make it out of this effort alive.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover: Will the Black Bulls Die?

Black Clover Chapter 364 kicks off with a flashback in which Nacht Faust figures out that while the predictions for the future have all been terrible, Lucius trying to take Asta out of the equation proves just how important the Black Bull really is. Although each of the members of the squad know that their Paladin opponent is stronger than a Supreme Devil, they also know that they have to do everything they can to make sure the Door of Fate can succeed and Asta makes his way back to the battlefield from the Land of the Sun.

Damnatio is far too strong, however, as his newly powered up magic easily cuts through each of the Black Bulls' efforts with ease. Despite how hard each of them are fighting, they have taken some fatal looking blows and are left bloodied as the Black Clover chapter comes to an end. But most importantly, they are far from beaten as each of the Black Bulls are now standing tall and are preparing for one likely final attack with whatever's left from their lives. It's just a matter of whether or not they can make it.

Do you think the Black Bulls can survive Damnatio long enough to help Asta get to the battle?