Black Clover Reveals Just How Much Asta Trusts Noelle

Black Clover revealed just how much Asta really trusts in Noelle Silva with the newest chapter of the series! With Yuki Tabata's original manga series crossing the major milestone of 300 chapters and with the anime adaptation coming to an end earlier this year, the series is making some major things happen as the fights continue against the devils of the underworld in the Spade Kingdom. The newest fight has been particularly intense for Noelle as she has been facing off against the devil Megicula all alone until Asta came to save her at the last minute.

The newest chapter of the series took it even further because while the previous chapter ended up showcasing the best Asta and Noelle moment in the series so far with his big save, it was soon confirmed that there was even more in store with Chapter 301 of the series as we got a bigger idea of just how Asta and Noelle feel about one another. In Asta's case, the chapter revealed just how much he intrinsically trusts Noelle when he leaves the rest of the fight against Megicula in her hands.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 301 of the series picks up right after Asta tags in and manages to save Lolopechka from Megicula's self-destructive curse. Although he got there just in time, Asta also reveals that Lolopechka is far from saving due to all of the other curses that have morphed her body into her current Devil form. Liebe then also chillingly confirms that without the use of their Devil Union they'll have no choice of defeating Megicula anyway.

So while he was able to push himself to save Lolopechka, the impact of his Devil Union fight before has left his body heavily damaged and he's practically unable to move. He shouts that he's "completely useless" at this point, and gives the rest of the fight to Noelle because he knows she can handle this. This gives Noelle the final boost of confidence she needs (one where she realizes she truly loves Asta), but more importantly, it's clear that the trust between them is strong on both sides.

It's yet to be revealed whether or not Asta has any romantic feelings for Noelle as she does him, but this chapter proves that he deeply trusts her enough to leave himself completely defenseless because he knows that she'll win at the end of the day. It's a trust that has been built over all of their fights together, and one that could blossom into something more.