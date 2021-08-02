Black Clover Fans Are Going Wild Over a Big Noelle x Asta Moment
Black Clover fans are going wild over a major Noelle and Asta moment with the newest chapter of the series! The anime might have come to an end earlier this year, but Yuki Tabata's original manga series has carried itself into an intense new phase of the Spade Kingdom saga as Asta and the others have been fighting the devils making their way out of the underworld. It's been a particularly tough time for Noelle as she has been left as the last one standing in the fight against Megicula. But when all hope was lost, Asta came in for a sudden save.
The newest chapter of the series then takes this to a new level because while Noelle was already relieved to see Asta, just him being there is enough to give her one last bit of strength to continue and potentially end the fight against Megicula. This makes her realize with Chapter 301 of the manga that she, in fact, does love Asta despite how many times she has protested against the idea in the past.
Black Clover’s giving off major final arc vibes right now. Noelle 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/7QOSdqlcVZ— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 1, 2021
This was a moment fans have been waiting for since Asta and Noelle started going on missions together as part of the Black Bulls. There might have been some major moments connecting the two of them before, but this is our biggest confirmation of a romance brewing the two of them yet. We've yet to see whether or not Asta will reciprocate her feelings, but Noelle acknowledging them at all is a huge step forward in the right direction.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Noelle realizing she loves Asta, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! Do you think these two have a real romantic future? How do you think Asta will respond if Noelle confesses? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"One of the Best Moments"
prevnext
A lot of people won't understand why it's so important to Black Clover fans that Noelle realized she has feelings for Asta as they don't know how far Noelle's character development has come, but it was definitely one of the best moments that have happened in Black Clover #BC301 pic.twitter.com/Yda6k67AqV— 🄷🄴🅁🄾 (@wereiszoro) August 1, 2021
We Need More of Noelle's Timeskip Story!
prevnext
Something definitely happened in the last six months. I hope we get a light novel centered around Noelle (like asta and yuno) and one of the stories is about Noelle's experience in the heart kingdom. #BlackClover @blackclover_off pic.twitter.com/BGlfmwZjC6— 🌬#BlackClover🌊/ Possibilities 💫🌌 (@Flowing_Waves) August 2, 2021
Perfection
prevnext
until you meet Noelle pic.twitter.com/M2WGjOTXKq— trizzy (@YUNODEVlL) August 1, 2021
"Been Waiting for a Moment Like This"
prevnext
This chapter makes me so happy, I've been waiting for a moment like this to happen. Noelle is my favourite character, so I love seeing her development throughout the series and seeing her finally realize her feelings. I really hope Asta and Noelle end up together! #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/pa61PuCzMc— Nick (@Nickp_02) August 1, 2021
She Really Loves Him!
prevnext
Asta really arrived just to witness Noelle’s big moment. He was anxious about the situation once he clearly saw what was going on, but he’s put his faith in Noelle. Even better she finally understands her feelings for Asta. She loves him. Viz actually translated it as love! pic.twitter.com/Jd2GhxJcfy— Michael Hart ♣️ #BC300 (@DarkFoxTeam_) August 1, 2021
Noelle's Come a Long, Long Way!
prevnext
Seeing Astelle’s development is just so gratifying.
Asta treats Noelle as an equal and never beneath him — showing unwavering trust and support towards her. Noelle’s love towards Asta is never a weakening aspect of her character; instead, it liberates and empowers her even more. pic.twitter.com/gG8w1XJWAT— max (ia) (@ZORAlDEALE) August 1, 2021
"The Moment We Were Waiting For"
prevnext
Aaaaaaaaa.....🤩 The moment we were waiting for Viz did great job this time 😍🥰 'Noelle loves Asta'#BCneedsatopic pic.twitter.com/3Es18IP1QY— PrathS #BC300 (@Black_Savi) August 1, 2021
Still Can't Believe it
prevnext
#BCSpoilers— ノエルシルヴァ| 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 ✞︎𝗡𝗼𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝘃𝗮✞︎ (@StanNoelleSilva) August 1, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL, PLEASE MAKE THIS MOMENT LAST FOREVER ❤❤❤
.
.
.
.
.#BCSpoiler#ネタバレ pic.twitter.com/oGice3mXef
Screaming
prevnext
After 301 chapters of #BlackClover finally Noelle admitted it and my inner romance was screaming pic.twitter.com/WiCoWAS1ou— MizuSauceMix (@MizuSauce) August 1, 2021
Now, What Comes Next?
prev
I seriously can't yo its crazy and hard to believe Noelle finally admits to her feelings and it makes me incredibly happy, I have no doubt that #astelle will happen i can't wait to see how the relationship between Asta and Noelle will be like after this arc
Art by:@1__phoebe__1 pic.twitter.com/XUn8QBzWPt— check bio/#astelle/#astaxnoelle (@Thedude80514671) August 2, 2021