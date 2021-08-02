Black Clover Fans Are Going Wild Over a Big Noelle x Asta Moment

Black Clover fans are going wild over a major Noelle and Asta moment with the newest chapter of the series! The anime might have come to an end earlier this year, but Yuki Tabata's original manga series has carried itself into an intense new phase of the Spade Kingdom saga as Asta and the others have been fighting the devils making their way out of the underworld. It's been a particularly tough time for Noelle as she has been left as the last one standing in the fight against Megicula. But when all hope was lost, Asta came in for a sudden save.

The newest chapter of the series then takes this to a new level because while Noelle was already relieved to see Asta, just him being there is enough to give her one last bit of strength to continue and potentially end the fight against Megicula. This makes her realize with Chapter 301 of the manga that she, in fact, does love Asta despite how many times she has protested against the idea in the past.

#BCSpoilers Black Clover’s giving off major final arc vibes right now. Noelle 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/7QOSdqlcVZ — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 1, 2021

This was a moment fans have been waiting for since Asta and Noelle started going on missions together as part of the Black Bulls. There might have been some major moments connecting the two of them before, but this is our biggest confirmation of a romance brewing the two of them yet. We've yet to see whether or not Asta will reciprocate her feelings, but Noelle acknowledging them at all is a huge step forward in the right direction.

Do you think these two have a real romantic future? How do you think Asta will respond if Noelle confesses?