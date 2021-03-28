Black Clover Reveals Full Look at Asta's Devil Union Form

✖

Black Clover has revealed a full, and in color look at Asta's complete Devil Union form! Although Asta had been using the power of the devil in his grimmoire throughout the series in various fights, the newest arc of the series has taken this to a new level as Asta is now truly on the path to mastering this devil power and the anti-magic that stems from it. While he has taken on different variations of his devil transformations in the past thanks to his ability to push beyond his limits, this newest form is much different.

Following the success of his Devil-Binding Ritual bringing a full working contract with Liebe, Asta and his devil have now been able to access their full Devil Union form that shows off a dramatic new look for Asta. While we have already seen this in action in the series, the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga came with a full spread showing off the full designs for not only Asta's Devil Union but Yuno's Spirit of Boreas form as well. Check them out below in their full glory:

With the anime's final episode beginning the Devil-Binding Ritual between Asta and Liebe, it's only a matter of time before their full Devil Union form makes its way to the anime someday (perhaps even in the new movie that was just announced?). The Spade Kingdom fights have already begun to show how strong this form could be, and the limits of Asta and Liebe's current mastery of it as well so there's still much to learn about this newest form.

What do you think of this full look for Asta's Devil Union form? Curious to see what he can really do with his power fully unleashed in this state? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!