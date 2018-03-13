‘Black Clover’ Reveals BTS Animation Reel

Black Clover is making its way through the third arc in the series, Royal Capital, and the latest episode brought with it some impressive animation as it introduced the power of the captain of the Crimson Lions, Fuegoreon Vermillion.

As Asta found himself struggling against Rades, who had recently summoned a powerful zombie, Fuegoreon jumps in to help. The series recently released a behind the scenes look at how that impressive scene came to life.

Overseen by animator Iwasawa Toru, the scene from Episode 23 depicts Fuegoreon saving Asta from the lightning strike of Rades’ latest zombie by using a burst of flame from the sidelines. This behind the scenes breakdown highlights all of the details in this brief scene as well.

Fans can see the attention paid to Asta’s moving hair and cape as Rades’ zombie servant closes in on him, the fluid movement of Fuegoreon’s flame attack that overwhelms that zombie, the way his zombie completely turns to ash (slowly, as its specks float away), and finally see Rades’ slight change of demeanor after all of this went down.

This also marks a turning point in the series as well because after Fuegoreon saves Asta, he pays his respect to Asta’s skill and declares him to be his rival in becoming the Wizard King (much like his younger brother had). It’s natural that the animation would be as great as the pivotal moment.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

