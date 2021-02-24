Black Clover’s Final Episode Title Surfaces

✖

Black Clover has been a hit since it was first published, and the series has only grown in size thanks to its anime. Even with its rocky start, the show has become a staple for audiences in Japan and around the world. As you can imagine, this means all eyes are on the show as it nears its big finale this March, and it seems the closing episode's title has gone live.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when a fan-page posted an update about Black Clover. The user _Dominating told fans the episode title for the finale is floating around online, and it has a curious name. The report says episode 170 will have the first name as the anime's first opening theme song, so you will want to brush up on the track.

Black Clover Final Episode (#170) have the same Title of Opening 01 — Masterful. (@_Dominating) February 23, 2021

The original opening for Black Clover was performed by Kankaku Piero, and it is titled "Haruka Mirai" in Japanese. The English translation of the song is "Faraway Future", so it seems like the finale will be named as such. Of course, there would be a slight change in the translation, but the report suggests this final episode will be closely connected to the original opening.

This update has prompted plenty of questions as some fans are wondering if the finale will use a time-skip. After all, the only way to visiting some faraway future is to travel in time, but that would give the show an original opening. That decision would certainly rile up the fandom, so netizens are hoping there is a different reason for this title. Most expect Black Clover to return to the TV when its manga has more content to adapt. In this case, the final title might reference the show's eventual comeback as Asta and Yuno prepare for their return in the future.

