Black Clover Sets Up All-Out Captain Brawl in Latest Cliffhanger

Black Clover is setting the stage for an all out brawl between the Clover King Magic Knight Captains and the supreme devil Lucifero with the cliffhanger from the manga’s newest chapter! The manga has reached the climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc as Asta and the Clover Kingdom Magic Knights were finally able to defeat the Dark Triad and even save Yami and Vangeance from their clutches. But things took a turn for the worst when the supreme devil Lucifero was able to physically manifest himself in the human world and unleashed the first hints of his immense power.

The previous chapter teased just how much power Lucifero had in his disposal, and the newest chapter of the series took this even further by proving that even Asta would not be able to keep up with such a powerful demon all on his own. Thankfully, it looks like he’s not going to have to fight on his own anymore as the final moments of the newest chapter of the manga series sees all of the Captains taking a stand against Lucifero heading into the next chapter of the series.

Chapter 318 of the series sees Asta trying to keep up with Lucifero’s immense power. The devil’s gravity magic is keeping everyone else pinned down, so Asta was the only one who could feasibly fight against the powerful threat. Things were looking grim, however, as it soon became clear that while Asta’s anti-magic powers could harm Lucifero, it’s going to be much easier said than done as Lucifero has overpowered Asta with relative ease. That is until the final two pages.

It’s revealed that each of the captains (minus Yami and Vangeance of course) has found a second wind of their own, and are able to fully stand up despite all of the gravity pressure Lucifero’s magic is giving off. Mereoleona, Fuegoleon, Nozel, Charlotte, Rill, Jack, and even Dorothy have recovered from each of their respective fights are are now protecting Asta as they prepare to team up against Lucifero. It’s clear the gravity magic is having an effect on them, but they are standing strong anyway.

It’s bound to be a big fight, but what do you think? Do you think the Captains’ big team up will be enough to take down Lucifero? Do you think they are buying time for whoever will truly deliver the final blow? How do you think the fight with Lucifero will end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!