Black Clover Explores How Asta’s Devil Union Strength Compares to Lucifero’s Power

Black Clover has established just how the current power of Asta’s Devil Union form compares to one of the strongest devils of the underworld, Lucifero. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has reached its climax as the final battle of it has taken shape. With the defeat of the Dark Triad, it was then revealed that the true threat of the underworld has now manifested in the human world. Although Lucifero’s current form is incomplete, it was made clear with his official debut in the previous chapter that this devil is stronger than anything Asta and the others have fought to this point.

There was still some hope, however, despite Lucifero’s overwhelming strength and gravity magic. While he had forced everyone else to the ground with just a thought alone, Asta was still able to keep himself standing and fight against the new devil threat. Fans had seen just how strong Devil Union could be against these devils in the previous chapters, but the newest chapter of the series made clear that there’s still a majorly wide gap in between Asta’s current level of power and what Lucifero can conjure with his abilities.

Chapter 318 of the series sees Asta and Liebe vow to take down Luciero as Liebe recognizes him as the one who once killed Asta’s mother Licita. He still has four minutes of this form still available to use, but it’s quickly made clear that Lucifero’s much stronger as he stops Asta’s sword swipes with a single hand. Touching the blade causes the devil to bleed, so it’s clear that Asta can indeed harm him, but it’s also quickly revealed just how far Asta needs to go to defeat this new threat as Lucifero knocks him away with ease.

It's teased that Lucifero has a supreme level of both magical and physical skills at his disposal, so Asta's going to need all the help he can get to defeat this new enemy. Luckily, all of the Clover Kingdom Captains left standing are able to jump in to help just in time.