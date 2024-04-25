Land of The Lustrous Creator Ends Series With Special Note

Anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Vinland Saga are setting the stage for their grand finale. Land of The Lustrous beat many of these properties to the punch as the final chapter of the manga recently hit newsstands in Japan. While the series arguably isn't as big as the aforementioned anime stories, creator Haruko Ichikawa appears beyond happy with their masterpiece and has a message to share with fans regarding the Lustrous Land's conclusion.

Mangaka Haruko Ichikawa first started the series in 2012, and thanks to the popularity of the manga, Phos' story was adapted to an anime thanks to Studio Orange. Orange might be best known for Beastars and Trigun Stampede, but Land of The Lustrous predates them both. The first season of the anime only consisted of twelve episodes when it arrived in 2017, meaning that there are plenty of events from the manga that have yet to be brought to the small screen.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Land of The Lustrous' Shining Finale

Land of The Lustrous' creator has been working on the manga for over a decade and while she hasn't confirmed a new work, Ichikawa has earned their retirement. Here's what the mangaka had to say following the release of the final chapter, "Drawing it was fun and I'm glad I was able to end the series in the way I had intended."

If you haven't heard of Land of The Lustrous before now, the anime adaptation can currently be streamed on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?"

Do you think Land of The Lustrous will return to the small screen in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest manga updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.