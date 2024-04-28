Dragon Ball Unveils New Cover Art by Letter Bee Artist

Dragon Ball's manga has gotten a new makeover from the artist behind Letter Bee (otherwise known as Tegami Bachi), Hiroyuki Asada! Dragon Ball will be celebrating its milestone 40th anniversary of its original launch with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this Fall, and Shueisha has been preparing to go all out for the occasion for quite a while. They have been preparing for a special exhibition for the series with new art on display featuring makeovers of the various Dragon Ball manga covers as taken on by other famous creators and artists within Shueisha's various projects and magazines.

Dragon Ball's 40th anniversary exhibition will be launching in Japan later this Fall, and Shueisha has been setting up for this exhibition at a steady pace for the last couple of years. They have been revealing each of the remade Dragon Ball manga covers once a month for the last two years or so, and have previously featured talented artists such as Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami, Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata, Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida and more. Now with Volume 35, Shueisha has revealed Letter Bee creator Hiroyuki Asada's take on the series that you can check out below.

DRAGON BALL Volume 35 by Hiroyuki Asada (Letter Bee).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/quGdNfIIdi — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 26, 2024

Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary Plans

This new Dragon Ball 40th anniversary exhibition might only be launching in Japan, but thankfully there's another huge celebration planned for fans around the world in the form of a brand new anime. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series set to release some time later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa will once again be providing the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such when it was first announced, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."