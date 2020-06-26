Black Clover Manga Shares Free Chapters During Pandemic

✖

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for all of us, but thankfully Viz Media is now offering a cool new chunk of Black Clover's manga completely for free to help us all get through the next tough week. Viz Media has been working with Shueisha and their Shonen Jump digital library to offer a new set of free chapters from various series over the course of the last few weeks so far. This included the likes of My Hero Academia, Blue Exorcist, Seraph of the End, The Promised Neverland, Haikyuu!! and more. Now Black Clover has joined this prestigious line up!

As part of the effort to offer free chapters from a new series each Friday during the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chapters 200-240 of Black Clover are now completely free to read through either Shonen Jump or Manga Plus' digital libraries for a limited time.

Like the free offerings before it, these 40 Black Clover chapters are only available for free reading from Friday, June 26th to Friday, July 3rd when a new series offering takes its place. For those wanting to see where the anime will be heading after it returns from its pandemic induced hiatus next month, this will be the perfect time to read ahead.

Friday means new free chapters of manga to read! This week, we’re making chapters 200–240 of Black Clover free. That’s the incredible battle with one of the toughest Devils in the series! https://t.co/K9DKiAJBw6 pic.twitter.com/eOStgpNtwE — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 26, 2020

Black Clover's anime has confirmed it will be returning July 7th with brand new episodes following its COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. Unfortunately, it will be quite some time before we see more of the manga adapted as the anime is currently in the midst of an original arc depicting the training Asta and the others underwent in the Heart Kingdom that had been completely skipped over in Yuki Tabata's original manga.

Will you be jumping on this opportunity to read some free chapters of Black Clover? Wanting to read ahead and see what's next to come for the anime after its original training arc? Which scenes are you most excited to see play out in animation someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.