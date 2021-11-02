Black Clover surprises with one devil’s survival with the newest chapter of the series! The raid on the Spade Kingdom has reached a new phase as with the previous chapter of the series Yuno was successful in his defeat of Zenon Zogratis. That meant that with the final member of the Zogratis trio falling in battle, then the Dark Triad themselves were completely defeated as well. But as the newest chapter proved, that does not necessarily mean that the battle is over as the Advent of Qliphoth is continuing further even without the three devils and hosts.

While we had previously seen the Diamond Kingdom’s Moris being used as a way to speed up the Advent of Qliphoth ritual while the Zogratis siblings where defending their three points, and it was revealed that he was also the host to a devil’s power, the newest chapter of the series definitely threw a wrench into things by confirming that Moris’ devil was actually Lucifero. Meaning that Lucifero is indeed still able to continue to try and breach the gates of the underworld even after Dante had been defeated.

Chapter 311 of the series sees Nacht and the others realizing that while the Dark Triad had been defeated, the Advent of Qliphoth is continuing unabated. The devils are still emerging from the underworld, and it still feels like something huge is on the way and it’s soon revealed that Moris’ devil was a lot stronger than fans had suspected. In fact, it was revealed that Lucifero had been using the doctor as a second host together with Dante. He used Moris’ magic to modify the Qliphoth and thus no longer needs the Dark Triad to open the gate.

Making matters worse, the second gate is about to open and that means he’ll be able to emerge. As the highest ranking devil living on the bottom floor of the underworld, Lucifero poses the biggest threat yet and there’s a good chance we’ll see Asta and the others taking this terrible foe on very soon. That is, unless the others can save Yami and Vangeance before the ritual to open the gates is complete. But what do you think?

Do you think Lucifero will be able to fully emerge in a future chapter of the series? Will Asta and the others be able to stop the Advent of Qliphoth before then? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!