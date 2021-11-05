Black Clover Cliffhanger Kicks Off a Black Bulls Rescue

Black Clover is kicking off a Black Bulls rescue with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s original manga! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has reached a new phase as Yuno was able to successfully defeated Zenon Zogratis with the previous chapter of the series. With the third Zogratis sibling down, it meant that the Dark Triad had been defeated completely. It was soon revealed, however, that the Advent of Qliphoth ritual is continuing without any stalling and Yami and Vangeance are now in more danger than they had been this whole time.

Because while the ritual had been continuing before, it’s now being sped up by Lucifero as its revealed that the devil has not only moved onto a new host, but is able to morph and even speed up the ritual to use it without the other two members of the triad. This puts Yami’s life at risk, but the missing Black Bulls have suddenly made their return to the series with the cliffhanger of the newest chapter as they plot their home base right into the Spade Kingdom castle in their attempt to save their Captain.

The Raid on the Spade Kingdom has seen a number of missing characters make their returns after their training stints following their defeat by the Dark Triad before, and one of the biggest questions fans have had was were the final members of the Black Bulls were. We have seen Asta, Langris, and the few Black Bulls members working with the Heart Kingdom already make their return to the battle, but now the rest of the squad has emerged right when and where they are going to be needed the most.

As Moris and Lucifero tease that all they need is Yami and Vangeance’s lives as tribute to open the second gate, the morphed Black Bulls base slams through the roof of the castle and not only takes out Moris’ summoned demon golem but sees Vanessa, Gauce, Grey, Gordon, and Henry all charge in ready to save their Captain. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not any of them is strong enough to defeat a devil, but together they stand a chance.

What do you think of this Black Bulls rescue attempt? Do you think the squad can actually rescue Yami in time?