Black Clover Director Shares Adorable Nero, Asta Art

Black Clover's anime will unfortunately be going on hiatus for the foreseeable future due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic, but before this necessary break fans have begun to see how Asta's dynamic with Nero is beginning to change now that the anti-bird was revealed to be a former mage in the Clover Kingdom in disguise for over 500 years. While Nero has indeed kept up her stone faced demeanor even in her human form, she is already becoming one of the key members of the Black Bulls thanks to how close she is with Asta.

Asta's kind and childlike nature is a perfectly foil for Nero as well as his openness tends to bring out her more playful side. Nero doesn't outright show it, but her continuing to pick on (and thus grow closer to Asta) reveals just how close the two have become since their fight against Devil in the Reincarnation arc. Now it's just a matter of seeing what more shenanigans they will get up to.

Director behind the anime, Tatsuya Yoshihara, can't seem to wait to see how they'll grow closer as well as Yoshihara shared an adorable new look at the duo with fans on Twitter. Seeing the fully grown Nero riding on Asta's shoulders (rather than in her usual bird form) is a hilariously cute new look for her that fans would definitely want to see more of.

Her awkwardness comes from the fact that she has been in hiding for so long. She had been biding her time until Devil returned and she could make a move, and ended up putting many of her hopes on Asta after seeing just how much he had grown in their time together. As she admitted, Nero only flocked to Asta to use him but soon grew to care for the boy. When the anime returns to its original arc, maybe we'll get to see more of the duo together in this way!

How did you feel seeing Nero's true form for the first time in Black Clover? Did you guess something was up with Nero when the anti-bird was first introduced? How do you think Nero and Asta's dynamic will be changing over the course of their new adventures together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

