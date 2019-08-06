Watch Black Clover’s Newest Opening Here

Black Clover’s anime has recently made a major change to its status quo, and the series is gearing up to adapt one the most intense and battle filled arc of the original manga to date. After holding it back for few weeks, the series has officially marked the occasion with a new opening theme sequence for the anime. Serving as the eighth opening theme of the series so far, this new sequence is filled with some fantastically animated moments.

The newest opening theme is titled “sky & blue” as performed by GIRLFRIEND, and like many of the opening theme sequences for the anime thus far it’s full of intense teases for future events in the anime. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover has been setting the stage for this arc for quite a while as the Eye of the Midnight Sun is finally following through on their threats on the Clover Kingdom. With Asta and Yuno officially joining a special squad of Magic Knights, the Royal Knights, as they attack the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s base, fans have already begun to see the kind of high octane magic battles the rest of the arc has become famous for.

Now that the Wizard King is out of commission, and the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Licht has accomplished his goal, fans can see a bit in this opening theme how some of the Clover Kingdom will be falling apart. As teased a couple of episodes back, Yuno seems to have transformed in some way and this opening sees Asta trying to close a new distance between the two of them. So fans will see how their rivalry continues to shape over the next few weeks, and the mystery of the Elves from years back will begin to unfold as they suddenly make their way into the Clover Kingdom.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.