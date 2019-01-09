‘Black Clover’ Anime Teases Major Tournament Arc

Black Clover‘s anime just wrapped the Witches’ Forest arc, which saw the debut of Asta’s most popular power-up to date, and now the anime is set to go into an even more impressive future.

With the newest opening theme debuting with Episode 65 of the series, the anime teases the adaptation of the series’ big tournament arc, the Royal Knights arc.

The sixth opening theme sequence is packed with a ton of hints at future events, and fans of the manga are excited to see that the anime has confirmed that it will adapt not one, but two more arcs. With the first season of the series initially slated at 51 episodes, the continuation of the series was a surprise. There was no confirmation that the series would continue its adaptation beyond the Witches’ Forest arc, so this is great news.

As for the big tournament arc, the Royal Knights are takes place after the brief Hot Springs Training Camp arc and kicks off a major tournament between many of the Magic Knights in the kingdom. When the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s threat reaches a new level, the Clover Kingdom creates a brand new set of knights that work directly under the two kings.

In order to figure out the line-up for the new team, the Knights must fight with one another in a special contest. Fans can see the teases for many of these fights in the new opening theme, and see some pretty strange combinations of new and old favorites. There’s even a quick flash of the complete tournament line-up if you look fast and hard enough. Nevertheless, it’s great to see these two big arcs confirmed and now fans will have to sit and wait anxiously until this big tournament kicks-off.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.