Black Clover Reveals Official Art of the Ryuzen Seven

Black Clover has been working its way through the intense slate of final battles for the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and some cool art is highlighting each member of the Ryuzen Seven ahead of the final arc's final battles! Black Clover's final arc got off to a surprising start when it was revealed that not only Lucius Zogratis made his move on the Clover Kingdom, but Asta was nowhere near strong enough to take on the final foe. Suffering a massive loss at Lucius' hands, Asta was then transported to Captain Yami's home country the Land of the Sun.

Black Clover's final arc then kicked off a whole new phase for Asta as he began training in a new kind of technique that would help level the playing field against Lucius in the final fight to come, and it was here he was introduced to the Land of the Sun's toughest warriors, the Ryuzen Seven. It's yet to be revealed if they will play a role in the final fights to come later, but each of the members of this group (and the Shogun Ryudo Ryuya) have been highlighted with some special art showing off how different each of them are.

Once more (with typos fixed); Here all are the Ryuzen 8 in their glory. I'm sure there are some colorists in the fandom just frothing at the mouth looking at these beautiful illustrations, ready to pick up their coloring pencils 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ra9KDVmf1x — Pikku 感情的 – Jester Fanatic (@PikkuProgram) May 30, 2023

Black Clover: What's Next for the Ryuzen Seven?

The Ryuzen Seven helped Asta to master the Zetten technique ever since he landed on the shores of the Land of the Sun, and we even saw how strong each of these fighters could be when they worked together with Asta to take down Sister Lily and the first of Lucius' Paladin forces. Thankfully they were able to survive this terrifying endeavor, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not we'll be seeing any of them again as the Clover Kingdom is now working its way through the Judgment Day for the fate of the kingdom.

Black Clover's final arc is now working its way through the intense fights of the final war, but Asta has yet to make an appearance for the final battles himself. There's a hope that he'll arrive with some support from the Ryuzen Seven, but they also might need to focus their efforts on protecting their own country. But with so many strong fighters on the table, it'd be strange to not see them again before it's all over.

What are you hoping to see from the Ryuzen Seven before Black Clover comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!