Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Asta's Next Glow Up

Black Clover has rounded out the first major conflict of the final arc in the manga overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is already setting up Asta for his next major power up ahead of the Judgment Day war coming ahead! The final arc of the series started with a huge loss for Asta as he was not only swiftly defeated by Lucius Zogratis in their first confrontation, but he was sent to the Land of the Sun (Captain Sukehiro Yami's home country) after the loss. But like Asta has done in the past, he's fought his way back to be even stronger than before.

Black Clover saw Asta help the Ryuzen Seven defeat the Five Headed Dragon that had been plaguing the Land of the Sun for generations, and now he's preparing for the ultimate Judgment Day war coming to the Clover Kingdom in just three more days. But as the newest chapter of the series comes to a close, Asta's about to kick off a new phase of training as he will be using Zetten to better master it together with the members of the Ryuzen Seven.

What's Next for Asta in Black Clover's Final Arc?

Chapter 353 of Black Clover picks up shortly after Asta and the others end their massive battle, and the Land of the Sun is enjoying the victory as the Five Headed Dragon's defeat has helped their country in some significant ways for the future. Asta has since become a major favorite among the members of the Ryuzen Seven, and after helping him train to master the Zetten technique under duress before, now it's time for more training without all of that other chaos.

With three days before Judgment Day, and Ryuya telling Asta that the other members of the Black Bulls will be there to reunite with him soon enough, Asta is free to focus on making Zetten stronger. Zetten is the only real technique that seems to match the Paladins' power, so he will need to have a handle on it before heading into the final conflict. Now it's just a matter of seeing how much further Asta can grow.

