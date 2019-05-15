You Can Grab Black Clover Season One For Free Right Now

Black Clover has extended far beyond its initial slate of 51 episodes, and it’s more popular than ever with a recent report even confirming that the property is the fourth highest grossing anime for TV Tokyo. With the series soon entering the most intense arc of the anime yet, there is no better time to try the anime out for yourself if you have never seen it before. At the very least, it’s not going to cost you anything if you act fast.

For a limited time, you can find Black Clover Season 1 Part 1 uncut for free on the United States PlayStation 4 store. You can claim the free promotional season by searching “Black Clover” through your PS4 itself or the PlayStation Video app on Android. This promotion will only be going until May 28th, so act quickly!

This promotional deal covers the English dub release of the anime series, and contains the first ten episodes. So this takes fans from the very beginning up to Asta’s first mission with the Black Bulls. Although the series admittedly has a rough first impression with fans thanks to Asta’s personality in the early episodes, the edges are smoothed soon enough.

Reception to the anime has been so great, it’s extended far beyond its originally slated 51 episode first season and has continued onto Season 2 and its 83rd episode. The latest arc features Asta in the middle of the tournament, and there’s no sign of stopping this anime yet. If you wanted to catch up after this initial ten episodes, you can find Black Clover streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

