Black Clover Reveals Yami's Powerful New Spells

Black Clover revealed Yami's powerful new spells with the newest episode of the anime! Just as how Asta and a few other Clover Kingdom knights had trained with the Heart Kingdom for six months before the events of the Spade Kingdom arc, Yami Sukehiro made sure to train himself as well for the coming fight. One episode actually saw him fighting with Mereoleona Vermillion in an attempt to push himself beyond his limits, and the Captain was finally able to show the fruits of his labor with the newest episode of the series.

Before Dante of the Dark Triad's attack on the Black Bulls' home base in the previous episode of the series, Dante announced that he was attacking in search of Yami in particular. After dealing some significant blows to the rest of the squad, Dante finally gets his wish with the newest episode as Yami has finally come to the fight. But Yami's got some new techniques in tow with his new Black Moon and Dark Cloaked Iai Slash.

I like how they included scenes from filler for moments like this they did this for grey as well #BlackClover #Bc163 pic.twitter.com/3vgtIiWP5h — TheOne (@TheOne_MayCry) February 9, 2021

Episode 163 of the series sees Yami arrive just in time as Dante was able to deal the final critical blow to the Black Bulls squad. Yami starts things off on the right foot as he's immediately able to cancel out Dante's gravity magic with his new technique developed during his training with Mereoleona, Black Moon. This condenses his Mana Zone into a tiny spherical area, and it essentially acts as a black hole that negates Dante's gravity abilities.

Yami then follows this up with another use of his Mana Zone as he strikes just as Dante is about to swipe him with a sword. Once Dante breaks through the Mana Zone, Yami counters him with a powerful Dark Cloaked Iai Slash -- a new technique that seems to cut through space just as his Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash can. But while Yami is doing well now, this fight is really only just getting started.

What did you think of Yami's new techniques? Do you think he'll be able to push beyond his limits in the fight against Dante? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!