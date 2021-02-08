Black Clover Hypes Yami vs Dante Fight with New Stills

✖

Black Clover is hyping the fight between Yami and Dante of the Dark Triad with new preview images! The Dark Triad has officially made their move following Zenon's invasion of the Golden Dawn, and now the war against the Spade Kingdom is in full swing. While Vanica has gone to the Heart Kingdom in search of Queen Lolopechka, Dante has turned his attention to the Black Bulls' base in search of Captain Yami. But Asta and the others struggled to even scratch Dante in the first but with the Zogratis sibling. There's still hope, however.

Episode 162 ends on a major cliffhanger teasing how Dante will be fighting seriously from here on out now that Asta has managed to damage him, the preview for the next episode provided a ray of hope in Captain Yami's arrival. Now a new set of preview images from Episode 163 of the anime teases not only the start of this fight but an update on Vanica in the Heart Kingdom. Check them out below as spotted by @BCspoiler on Twitter:

BC episode 163 preview images! pic.twitter.com/vd2joUnwEe — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) February 8, 2021

Episode 163 of the series is titled "Dante vs The Captain of the Black Bulls" and like its title suggests, the main focus of the episode will be the fight between Yami and Dante. While the Black Bulls did not stand a chance against Dante's gravity magic and devil powers, Yami does stand a chance considering he's been labeled as a Arcane Stage mage (one of the strongest ranks to be at in this series). It's why Dante seemed to be so interested in fighting him in the first place.

This fight won't be all, however, as the images tease we'll get an update on Vanica's invasion of the Heart Kingdom. There's also a few images of Grey, teasing that we'll get more of a look between the connection between her and Gauche in the next episode in the series much like how we got a peek into her past in Yuki Tabata's original manga release. But as these new images also suggest, the fights are only going to get that much more intense as Black Clover's anime nears its final episode.

What do you think of Black Clover's take on the Spade Kingdom arc so far? Are you excited to see these next major Dark Triad fights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!