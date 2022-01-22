Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Asta’s Major Comeback

Black Clover is setting the stage for Asta’s major rematch against Lucifero with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has reached the climax of the raid on the Spade Kingdom as the fight has now shifted to all of the Captains taking their stand against the supreme devil Lucifero, who was able to physically manifest himself with an incomplete version of the Advent of Qliphoth ritual. As the recent string of chapters have proven, this devil is going to take everything Asta and the others have in order to take it down.

The previous chapter of the series showed that Asta was leagues weaker than Lucifero as he was barely able to make any kind of scratch against the devil, but he was soon quickly defeated after. The newest chapter of the series then sees the Captains try their hand against this evil being, but even their efforts aren’t enough as well. Thankfully the final moments of the newest chapter kick off Asta’s big comeback against the devil as the battle is really just beginning and is set to get even bigger.

Chapter 319 of the series picks up right after the Clover Kingdom Knight Captains came in to save Asta and are ready to take on Lucifero next. It’s soon revealed that the only reason they are able to stand, and let along fight in Lucifero’s high gravity, is because of Rill’s magical support. Making matters worse is that none of their attacks appear to have any kind of impact either as they don’t damage the devil’s body in the slightest. But they refuse to give up because they’re fighting on behalf of their kingdom and pride.

Thankfully as the final moments of the chapter come to an end, Asta summons his Devil Union mode once more and is readying an attack of his own. Unfortunately the chapter ends before we get to see whether or not it connects, but given that Asta’s anti-magic power was the only thing to make Lucifero bleed (small amount as it was), Asta’s going to be very crucial in the fight going forward. Maybe a major team up with the captains is on the way? But what do you think?

How are you liking Black Clover's Spade Kingdom Raid arc overall? How are you hoping to see the fight with Lucifero end? What do you think will lead to the final blow?