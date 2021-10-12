Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuno’s Powered Up Comeback

Black Clover is setting up Yuno’s major power up comeback with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series! The third fight of the raid on the Spade Kingdom has reached its climax as with both Dante and Vanica now defeated, Zenon remains the one Zogratis sibling left standing. As Yuno and Langris had found out, unfortunately, Zenon just might end up being the strongest of the three as it was revealed that his aptitude for the devil’s power was not only greater, but his deal with his devil ended up taking over more of his body.

While the previous chapter had poised Langris and Finral for a major comeback of their own as they were left the last ones standing against Zenon, it was quickly revealed with the newest chapter that it was nowhere near enough against this evolved level of Zenon’s devilish power. Yuno’s frustration at his lack of ability to do anything against the devil ended up pushing him to a whole new level of power himself as it was soon revealed by the end of the chapter that he’s poised for a super powered comeback himself.

It was previously revealed through the events of the first half of the Spade Kingdom saga that Yuno had actually been the long lost prince of the Spade Kingdom and a member of the royal Grinberryall family. This explained why he had so much natural power on his own, and why he seemed to be so effortlessly strong through his fights in the Clover Kingdom so far. But this fight pushed Yuno to a level that he had never been before and thus he had to struggle for real as he was angry at his second loss to Zenon. But through that frustration, Yuno unlocked a new power.

His ties to the Spade Kingdom had activated and he was granted a new grimoire from the kingdom. This adds to his previous four leaf grimoire from the Clover Kingdom, and now he has two completely different magics in his possession. It’s currently unclear as to whether or not this new grimoire is wind magic as well, but it’s clear that now he’s getting ready for a comeback against Zenon that will surely turn the fight back in his direction. If two grimoires can’t do it, there’s not really much that will.

