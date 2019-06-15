Black Clover Adds New Black Bulls Member

Black Clover has finally wrapped the Royal Knights arc of the series and is preparing for the next huge arc coming to the anime as this new group of specially selected Magic Knights will be taking on the Eye of the Midnight Sun directly. Throughout the selection tournament Asta was forced to work with the mysterious “Xerx,” and though his his real identiy was revealed after the tournament he was still shrouded in plenty of mystery.

The most surprising reveal about Zora Ideale, the man behind the facade, however, is that he’s actually a member of the Black Bulls. Despite his open distaste for Magic Knights, he’s been one this whole time.

In the latest episode of the series, Mereoleona Vermillion comes to the Black Bulls’ base to recruit Asta, Noella, and Luck into the Royal Knights squad. She mentions how there was another Black Bull in the squad, but that he’s been hard to get a hold of. It’s later revealed to be Zora, and he makes a big ordeal after he shows up late to the Royal Knights induction ceremony.

Zora’s recruitment into the Black Bulls came years ago when he was fighting a group of Magic Knights. Zora eventually crosses paths with Captain Yami, and Yami absolutely thrashes him. But seeing something in Zora, and having fun fighting him, Yami gave Zora a Black Bull robe and told him to wear it whenever he felt like it.

Zora’s been holding onto ever since then, and the Royal Knights tournament helped him see how the Magic Knights have changed ever since they betrayed his father. Seeing Asta in action trying to fight against Finral’s brother, and after the Wizard King acknowledge the work of his father years before, Zora has decided to instead train himself to be the best Magic Knight possible rather than the savior in the shadows. It’s going to be interesting to see how his role in the Black Bulls evolves from here.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.