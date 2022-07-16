Black Clover's Final Arc Reveals Release Date

Black Clover's anime adaptation might have come to an end last year with the one hundred and seventieth episode of the series, but a new movie is in the works that will see Ayataka Tanemura direct and there is still plenty of material from the manga that has yet to hit the medium of animation. With the creator of the franchise, Yuki Tabata, taking a break for a few months from creating the manga, it would seem that a release date has been revealed for the initial chapter of the series that will begin the final arc and is sure to have some big challenges for Asta and company within it.

Ironically enough, Black Clover's hiatus was thanks to Tabata's editorial team, who recommended that the artist take a break of around three months to prepare for the final arc of the series. Being a manga artist is hard work and is especially demanding, so it makes sense that Yuki might need some time to recharge his batteries for what might be the biggest storyline of the series to date.

Viz Media revealed on its official website that Chapter 332 of Black Clover's manga will arrive, for free for a limited time, on July 31st, meaning that fans will only have a few more weeks before the final arc begins.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Black Clover and want to catch up before the final arc begins, you can read the manga on Viz or you can catch the anime adaptation on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service offering the official description as such:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

