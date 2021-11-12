Blade Runner: Black Lotus Shares Sneak Peek at Series Premiere

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has shared a sneak peek at the Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original animated series’ premiere episode! Fans have seen the first fruits of Adult Swim and Crunchyroll’s collaborative efforts through the Spring and Summer with Fena: Pirate Princess, and now fans are gearing up to check out the second of their major collaborative projects this Fall. Kicking off in just a matter of days on both Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block and Crunchyroll, the Blade Runner franchise will be entering the world of anime for a much fuller outing than ever before.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be having a dual premiere with its English dubbed version making its debut with Adult Swim and Saturday, November 13th at midnight (EST) and will be premiering its Japanese language audio version with Crunchyroll. To celebrate the upcoming dual premiere, Adult Swim has dropped a sneak peek at the first episode of the series teasing Elle’s first few moments after suffering a loss of memory and prepares for her next move in an increasingly dangerous world. Check out the sneak peek below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scheduled to run for 13 episodes, Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama direct the series at SOLA Digital Arts. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll officially describe Blade Runner: Black Lotus as such, “Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.”

The English dub and Japanese audio casts for the series includes the likes of Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida as Elle, Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji as Joseph, Samira Wiley / Takako Honda as Alani Davis, Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi as Niander Wallace Sr., Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu as Niander Wallace Jr., Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki as Marlowe, Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara as Josephine Grant, Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka as Earl Grant, Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba as Doc Badger, Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama as Senator Bannister, Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima as Doctor M., and Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao as Hooper.

What do you think of this first look at Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ series premiere? What are you hoping to see from the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!