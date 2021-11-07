Blade Runner: Black Lotus Hypes Premiere With New Trailer, Behind-The-Scenes Video

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is hyping its upcoming premiere with a new trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette video! Anime fans have already seen much of the fruits of the partnership between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll with original anime releases such as Fena: Pirate Princess earlier this year, and now that partnership will be heading into the Fall with another major new project, Blade Runner: Black Lotus. This new anime series will be shedding light on a new side of the Blade Runner film universe, and is only a few days away from its dual premiere with Crunchyroll and on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be debuting its first two episodes on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block (with an English dub) and on Crunchyroll (in Japanese audio) on Saturday at midnight (EST). To celebrate its upcoming release, Adult Swim has shared the best look at the new series yet with not only another full trailer for the series but a video feature that goes behind-the-scenes and shows how it all came together. You can check out both of the videos below:

Scheduled to run for 13 episodes, Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama direct the series at SOLA Digital Arts. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll officially describe Blade Runner: Black Lotus as such, “Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.”

The English dub and Japanese audio casts for the series includes the likes of Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida as Elle, Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji as Joseph, Samira Wiley / Takako Honda as Alani Davis, Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi as Niander Wallace Sr., Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu as Niander Wallace Jr., Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki as Marlowe, Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara as Josephine Grant, Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka as Earl Grant, Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba as Doc Badger, Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama as Senator Bannister, Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima as Doctor M., and Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao as Hooper.

