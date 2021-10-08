Blade Runner: Black Lotus Shares Trailer, Release Date

Blade Runner is one of Hollywood’s most iconic sci-fi franchises, and it is ready to make a big jump this year. If you did not know, the title is taking on the world of anime with Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Now, Crunchyroll has debuted a new trailer for the big-time series, and it came along with the show’s premiere date.

Thanks to New York Comic Con, fans have learned Blade Runner’s anime will debut on November 3rd. The show, which is a joint venture by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, will premiere with two back-to-back episodes.

The future is near. Blade Runner: Black Lotus premieres November 13th on adult swim and @Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/soR5Ylf86i — adult swim (@adultswim) October 7, 2021

Of course, a new trailer was also released for the upcoming series, and it shows the world of Blade Runner: Black Lotus in focus. The ambitious adaptation is brought to life with Sola Digital Arts and Alcon Entertainment with oversight by directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.

Clearly, Crunchyroll has put some hard work into this project with Adult Swim, so fans will want to keep November on their calendars. The big premiere will go down on Saturday, November 13th on Adult Swim and likely simulcast online with Crunchyroll. This will give fans from all over the chance to check out Blade Runner‘s latest installment, and its anime outing promises to be one to remember.

