Bleach's New Anime Will Adapt One of Its Best Side Arcs, Says Execs

Bleach is on the horizon at last, and fans are gearing up for the series' comeback. If you did not know, the hit series is making its return to television this fall with a brand-new anime, and it will bring Tite Kubo's manga to a close. After all, the original show never managed to adapt the end of Kubo's story, and the anime team has confirmed this new series will be adapting one of the manga's best side arcs.

So, you better brace yourselves! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be adapting the arc all about Isshin and Masaki, so tissues are going to be a must-have for fans. Volume 60 of the manga is one of the saddest in Bleach, and there is no telling how emotional the arc will be on screen.

Director Tomohisa Taguchi & Producer Yoshihiro Tominaga share their excitement for #BleachTYBW in this exclusive interview! pic.twitter.com/dBTcRhI4d1 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 11, 2022

The update came from director Tomohisa Taguchi and producer Yoshihiro Tominaga courtesy of Viz Media. The executives were interviewed ahead of Anime Expo 2022, and the event played a special video featuring the pair. Now, the full clip has been released on Twitter, and it confirms Everything But the Rain will be adapted for TV.

Now, if you are not familiar with this name, you will know it if you read Bleach. Everything But the Rain refers to the series' 60th volume and includes chapters 531 – 540. The side arc flashes back to a time before Ichigo was born as Isshin and Masaki are introduced to one another. This volume documents how the pair fell in love and all the events that led to Isshin leaving the Soul Society ahead of Masaki's murder. So as you can see, things are going to get tense when this arc hits TV.

For now, fans can brush up on the arc ahead of the anime's release as Bleach will bring its new series around this October. You can find the complete manga through Viz Media either digitally or in print. And if you want to binge the original anime, the series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu right now.

What do you make of this latest Bleach update? Are you glad to hear the anime team is paying attention to Bleach's side stories? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.