‘Bleach’ Sequel Spin-Off Announces Ending

Bleach broke hearts when it ended a couple years back, but Shueisha eased fans with a spin-off sequel that debuted in April 2017. However, it doesn't seem the Soul Society will be able to follow the on-going title for much longer.

Over on Twitter, the writer behind Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World addressed fans about the spin-off's status. It was there he confirmed the sequel will be ending with its third volume, and Ryohgo Narita gave thanks to everyone supporting the supernatural series.

"I finally finished three volume of [Bleach], and I was overwhelmed with more than 1,000 pages," Narita wrote.

"I'm sorry I am finishing late because I was hospitalized for a few months. So, since all of Mr. Kubo's illustrations are really amazing, come to the bookstore [to get volume two]."

At this point, fans are not sure when this third and final volume will be released. Over in Japan, the second volume will be released in November 2. Individual chapters are still being released online via the Shonen Jump + app and the official Bleach app. The spin-off's most recent chapter went live last week, giving fans an update on Shuhei Hisagi and Shinji Hirako.

Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World focuses on Hisagi as the vice captain embarks on a new mission. The tattooed Soul Reaper finds himself fighting a new threat which Kaname Tosen sparked before his death. The spin-off also gives new information on the Soul Society's nobility and their connection to the Soul King. The series also revisited Hueco Mundo and its Arrancars, so fans can meet up with the likes of Grimmjow if they're missing the hot-headed fighter something fierce.

Do you hope another spin-off will come for the franchise down the line? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper - one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife - and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action film adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com's review of the film here.