Official Bleach Quiz Assigns Fans to Their Soul Reaper Squad

Bleach came to fame last decade, but the series has not lost its stride even after all of these years. The supernatural series ended some years ago to great fanfare, but it is kept alive thanks to games like Bleach: Brave Souls. Now, the title is trying to rile up the fandom once more, and the game found just the way to drum up interest.

And how did they think to do it? Well, it turns out everyone is a sucker for online quizzes, and a brand-new one tells fans what Court Guard Squad they would belong to as a Soul Reaper.

Recently, Bleach: Brave Souls launched an official quiz to recruit new players.The test, which can be found here, is ready to be taken in either English or French. A series of questions will ask fans about their preferences and churn out an answer about their go-to squad.

For me, I wound up with a strange answer. If I were to join the Soul Society, I would be best suited for Squad 6. Captain Byakuya Kuchiki would be the man in charge of me, and Bleach: Brave Souls says the squad “is best known for its rules and regulations.”

“This squad is perfect for people who are conscience of themselves and pursue self-improvement. The squad has its own futsal team and is always looking for new, interested members.”

Clearly, I am more of a stickler than I thought, but I can always retake the test again to ensure my results. So if you want to take this quiz for yourself, you can check it out here!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.