Netflix’s One Piece Confirms Shocking Season 2 Character Debut With First Look

We’re only a few days away from returning to the live-action Grand Line as Netflix prepares to release the second season of One Piece. While the television show has stayed true to the source material, thanks to Eiichiro Oda’s role as an executive producer and the crew’s love of the franchise, there have been some slight changes made to the recent retelling. In a shocking twist, the Netflix series is flipping the script by introducing a major character far earlier than they appeared in the manga. Not only has the character’s introduction been confirmed, but the streaming service has shown them live in the flesh.

Warning. If you don’t want to be spoiled on this surprise season two debut for Netflix’s One Piece, turn back now. There have been rumors swirling the internet that the live-action One Piece has already cast a future member of the Straw Hats, with this rumor now being confirmed. The undead musician, Brook, would join Monkey D. Luffy’s crew during the Thriller Bark Arc, a storyline that is far into the future from where the Straw Hats currently are in the live-action series. Nevertheless, Netflix has made the surprise decision to highlight Brook early, though he is not appearing as the skeleton we’ve come to know, but rather, in his human form. Played by actor Martial T. Batchamen, you can see the live-action Brook for the first time below.

How Does Brook Appear in the Live-Action One Piece Early?

While far from confirmed, Brook’s appearance in the second season of Netflix’s One Piece makes sense thanks to what we’ve seen so far. In the build-up to season two, the streaming service has released trailers and promotional material confirming that the whale Laboon will play a big role. The tragic sea creature runs into the Straw Hats as they begin their journey within the Grand Line and has quite the history with Brook, though in the manga and the anime adaptation, this fact wasn’t revealed during the whale’s first appearance.

Brook was a part of the original crew of pirates that ran into the now morose whale, singing songs and playing music for Laboon during the swashbucklers’ pit stop. When the pirates were forced to leave the sea creature to continue their journey, Laboon was trapped in a state of depression, hurling himself against the side of rocky cliffs as he waited for the pirates’ return. As fans know, Luffy and his crew would eventually find their way to the whale, though this isn’t where the Straw Hats first met Brook on their quest.

As for whether we’ll see Brook in his skeleton form is another question entirely, as we have to imagine that his appearance will happen mostly as a flashback. With Tony Tony Chopper set to be brought to life using CG, we have to imagine that, should they introduce the singing skeleton to the live-action adaptation, it will be the same for him. Fingers crossed that Netflix’s One Piece runs long enough to eventually hit Thriller Bark.

