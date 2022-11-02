Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Instagram courtesy of tailormadesavage. The cosplayer, who has done plenty of anime looks before, decided it was time to shout out Yoruichi ahead of their TV comeback. And of course, the fandom is obsessed with their look.

After all, the fan does a two-in-one cosplay here for Yoruichi. The first look is taken straight from the anime as the Soul Reaper dons their usual bodysuit. The halter piece looks like it was pulled straight from the TV, and Yoruichi's purple hair is styled just right. As the video continues, the heroine changes outfits into something a bit more risqué. The cosplay focuses on one of Yoruichi's special Halloween costumes that embraces her kitty persona. And if you look, you can see the Soul Reaper is rocking a familiar tattoo on their back.

Obviously, this cosplay paid close attention to Yoruichi's style, and the fan nails everything from their posture to their gait. If you want to see more of their cosplays, you can find them on Instagram here. And of course, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is airing right now.

Need to catch up on the anime? Right now, you can stream Bleach and its new anime exclusively on Hulu in the United States. International fans can head to Disney+ for their Soul Society fix, and if the manga is on your to-read list, you can find Tite Kubo's title on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this fan's take on Yoruichi? Are you keeping up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.