Bleach Cosplay Brings Nelliel's Full Resurreccion Form to Life

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be hitting screens with even more characters returning to the anime later this Summer, and one awesome Bleach cosplay is gearing up for what's next by surprisingly bringing Nelliei Tu Odelschwanck's full Ressurreccion transformation to life! Bleach's anime is now in the midst of tackling the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga, and that means fans will finally get to see some of the manga's biggest scenes make their way to the screen at last. This includes many of the returning characters who come back to help in the final battles.

One such massive return is the fan favorite Nelliel, but she's much different than when fans got to see her fully fight during the events of the Hueco Mundo saga. It was during this arc that fans not only found out that the childlike Nel was actually a former Espada, but this former Espada had a powerful Resurreccion form of her own. Now artist @natylikespizza on Instagram has cooly brought Nelliei's Resurreccion form to life with some super impressive cosplay. Check it out:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Although it has yet to set a concrete release date as of this writing, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently scheduled for a release some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. The first cour of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga set the stage for the next wave of the final battles as Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Reaper Captains suffered some massive losses at the hands of Yhwach and the Quincies' Sternritter ranks. But as also promised, the fight is really just beginning from this point on.

Ichigo and a few others were going through some curious new training together with the members of Squad Zero, so Ichigo will need to do as much as he can in order to properly be strong enough to take on these powerful foes in their next big fight. It's only a matter of time before these final battles actually kick into high gear, and even more characters start joining the fray as things get chaotic from her on out.

What are you hoping to see from the next phase of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime when it hits this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!