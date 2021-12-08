Bleach Cosplay Preps For Ichigo’s Return

It’s been quite some time since we saw Ichigo Kurosaki in action in the medium of anime, with Bleach previously being one of the biggest Shonen franchises before taking a step back from the spotlight. With a new anime series confirmed that will adapt the story of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, Bleach is set to make a big comeback and one Cosplayer is celebrating by giving the red-haired high school member of the Soul Society a major makeover.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc was the last time that we saw Ichigo and the Soul Society fighting against supernatural threats in Weekly Shonen Jump, with the story arriving years ago as fans patiently waited for an adaptation that many believed would never arrive. While the franchise did return recently with a new manga chapter, fans have been left waiting once again to see whether mangaka Tite Kubo is planning to fully return to the series to weave new stories, as he did with the spin-off series that further explored the world of the Soul Society via Bleach: Burn The Witch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Cosplays_Alroix brought back the most notable member of the Soul Society in preparation of the return of Bleach’s anime, showing how Ichigo has managed to go from an out of his element high schooler to one of the most powerful beings in this world of the supernatural:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWzNESYJYj0/

This year, Bleach is set to have a panel at Jump Festa, the annual event which takes the opportunity to discuss the future of many of the biggest Shonen franchises around. Joined by the likes of Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and My Hero Academia to name a few, this year’s event definitely is bringing some heavy hitters to the table. With many wondering if this upcoming event will finally mark the day that the release date of the Thousand Year War will be revealed, it’s definitely a good time to be a fan of the Soul Society following the years where many anime fans believed that Ichigo would never return.

What do you think of this Cosplay that once again brings back to Ichigo Kurosaki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Soul Society.