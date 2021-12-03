Bleach 20th Anniversary One-Shot Shares New Cover Art

Bleach has shared new cover art for the newest release of its 20th Anniversary one-shot in Japan! As part of the monumental 20th Anniversary celebration of the series first releasing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Tite Kubo’s original franchise had announced that it would finally be returning for a brand new anime that will be adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the series that never made it to screen. Not only that, but Kubo had returned to the manga series proper for a brand new one-shot set after the events of the main series.

The one-shot special manga is being released digitally in Japan with a few new extra goods for fans nabbing the extra release, and one of those special new additions is a new cover featuring new art of Ichigo Kurosaki. Now hitting digital shelves in Japan, the official Twitter account for Kubo shared the new cover art for Bleach: No Breathes From Hell as fans get a much more intense look into how Ichigo has been faring since we had last seen him and his new family following the end of the original. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/tite_official/status/1460155611841236996?s=20

Kubo had initially surprised fans with the announcement that the creator was returning for a new 73 page story following the events of the original series, but then took that surprise to a new level when it was made clear that by the end of the one-shot that Kubo’s series is far from over. The final moments of this new entry had dropped a major tease for a whole new kind of conflict coming Ichigo’s way from the final aspect of the Soul Society universe that had not been explored in the main series, Hell itself.

There has yet to be any release window or date set for the manga’s continuation just yet, but fans can still look forward to much more Bleach with the coming release of the Thousand-Year Blood War anime. This has yet to set a release window either, but fans will be getting a much better look at the new series soon during Jump Festa 2022 later this year and hopefully we’ll get a release date too.

