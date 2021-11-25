Bleach Hypes Its Comeback with Epic Billboard in Japan

Tite Kubo recently brought back the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society via a special chapter released in Weekly Shonen Jump, giving fans of the Shonen franchise a new story for the first time in years that visited the beloved characters years in their future. With Bleach set to receive an anime adaptation that covers the story of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, fans have been left wondering when news will arrive regarding the new television series and a new billboard in Japan might hint at the return of the major Sonen series.

Bleach is set to have a panel at this year’s Jump Festa event, the convention that takes the opportunity to dive into some of the biggest franchises within the world of anime that make up the publication known as Weekly Shonen Jump. The panel itself is set to arrive on December 18th, which many believe is a surefire bet as to where new information will be released regarding the return of Bleach’s anime series. Fans are also hoping that, following the one-chapter special that was released earlier this year, Bleach will announce that its manga will announce that it will be returning to Weekly Shonen Jump, as it seems that creator Tite Kubo has sown the seeds for future arcs.

Reddit User Cultured Llama shared this first look at the Bleach billboard that is currently displayed in Japan, taking the opportunity to once again visit the members of the Soul Society that have been away from the mediums of anime and manga for years since it was decided to bring the Shonen series to a close:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, it sees Ichigo and his friends within the Soul Society facing down the dangerous family known as the Quincies, following the death of one of their own. While it might be some time before we see the anime series adapt the current “Hell Chapter” that was printed in Weekly Shonen Jump, Bleach fans are dying for all the Soul Society that they can get.

What do you think of this amazing Bleach billboard? Do you think we'll get a release date for the return of the anime during this year's Jump Festa?